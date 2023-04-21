Fenix FSC crowned Festive Five Futsal champs

Fenix FSC took home a $15,000 prize as the champion of Maloney's Festive Five Futsal. - Grevic Alvarado

The Venezuelan team Fenix FSC were crowned champions of the Maloney Festive Five Futsal.

On Saturday, at the Maloney Indoor Sports Arena, the tricolour quintet defeated local team Jesus Youths 3-2 on penalties. In regulation time, a thrilling 6-6 draw marked the futsal party.

Fenix FSC led 6-1 at the start of the second half, but defensive errors and the push of the Jesus Youths players led them to equalise close to the final minute of the game.

In the penalty kicks, the Fenix FSC goalkeeper Wildemar “La Pared” Hernandez emerged as the great figure by stopping two rival shots and scoring the last goal to give his team the victory and the title.

Fenix FC marks a milestone in futsal by becoming a three-time champion. The team led by Lombardo Maurera was the champion of the first two tournaments of the Macoya Triniven Futsal League and now won the Maloney Festive Five Futsal crown.

“It has been a long journey of years of work for Venezuelan futsal to grow within Trinidadian futsal. It is a great opportunity for the show, for the growth of this discipline and for the improvement of local players facing international competitions where they represent to TT,” said Moises McNish, delegate of Fenix FSC and main promoter of Venezuelan futsal in TT.

McNish is a Trini-Venezuelan who has been fighting for years for Venezuelan futsal to reach TT and help it grow.

“It has been a very good championship. The 11 teams who participated put on a good show and showed responsibility and love for the sport.

“The people of Maloney lived it in a great way,” said Kwesi Perteson for the championship organising committee.

Perteson thanked the Maloney community who attended every game and especially the final.

“The stands were full. A lot of excitement and support from the people. That’s positive for the sport and for our community,” he said.

The tournament winner walked away with a $15,000 prize. The organisers are already preparing for the next championship at which they expect more teams.