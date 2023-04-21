Diego Martin men caught with gun after crashing car near stadium

File photo -

Three Diego Martin men were arrested after they were found with a gun and ammunition after crashing the car they were travelling in on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said St James CID officers received a report of an accident at the corner of the Audrey Jeffers Highway and the Maraval Parkway at around 5 pm. They found a grey panel van and a white Hyundai Elantra off the road, near a drain.

Both vehicles were seriously damaged.

Police spoke with a coast guard officer who told them he had seen the accident and tried to help the men in the Elantra, but they tried to run away.

The coast guard officer and security guards from the Hasely Crawford Stadium caught up with the men and brought them back to the scene of the accident.

Police searched their car and found a Smith and Wesson pistol with 14 rounds of ammunition.

The men, 18, 20, and 21, were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where two of them were treated and later discharged. They are expected to be questioned and charged by police. The third man remains in the hospital under police guard.

Western Division officers visited the scene.