Clarke Road visit Preysal looking for 5th win

File Photo - ROGER JACOB

Clarke Road United seek to maintain their unblemished record in the Premiership I 50 over tournament when they visit Preysal United in round five at Inshan Ali Park, Preysal on Sunday.

Clarke Road have won their past four games to climb to the top of the standings. Their last victory was over Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s second XI (QPCC II) last weekend.

Their title campaign was aided by an eight-wicket victory by Central Sports over QPCC’s first team last weekend, which brought an end to the Parkites’ three-match win streak.

The Penal-based Clarke Road will aim to keep their momentum going against a Preysal team who lost to Powergen in round four.

Clarke Road finished third in the National Premiership I League three weeks ago.

In other matches on Sunday, QPCC I play host to Victoria Sport at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, PowerGen travel to Pierre Road in Charlieville to face Comets Sports Club and Central Sports host QPCC II at Invaders Recreation Ground in Felicity.

After this weekend’s matches, there are two rounds remaining; the penultimate stage on Wednesday and final round next Saturday.