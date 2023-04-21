Chag safety suggestion

THE EDITOR: I would like to make a recommendation to the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA).

For the last few years I have been taking a drive into the western peninsular. As I reach Williams Bay there are always people enjoying the boardwalk, the beach and families with their children swimming in the sea.

What is noticeable is that parking is to the north of the Western Main Road as you enter, so people going to the beach have to cross the road, avoiding vehicles entering and leaving Chaguaramas. Drivers also have to be very careful of the people crossing.

What I recommend to the CDA is to change the configuration of the road as you enter, starting from lamppost #263. Vehicles would now drive on the new road to be built north of the existing road and connect back to that road in front of Pier1Marine. Parking would now be on the old road and the areas in front of the boardwalk and beach.

GERARD DUVAL

Petit Valley