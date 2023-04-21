Bureau of Standards heads meet with St Lucian PM

St Lucian prime minister Phillip J Pierre got a courtesy call from the heads of multiple Bureaus of Standards to discuss the development and potential application of a suite of governance-related standards adopted by several bureaus in Caricom.

The ISO 37,000 governance module provides principles and key aspects of practices to guide governing bodies and governing groups on how to meet responsibilities so that the organisations they govern can fulfil their purpose.

In a release sent on Thursday, the TT Bureau of Standards said these bureaus have adopted several standards, including governance of organisations, anti-bribery management systems, whistleblowing management systems and compliance systems.

“These standards were presented as useful tools to assist in addressing critical dimensions of crime with the Caricom region, for example, corruption, anti-money laundering, fraud controls and effective law enforcement.”

The bureaus also addressed ethical issues and sought ways to improve compliance requirements especially with regard to the evolving regulatory requirements in the area of environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.