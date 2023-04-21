Brian Lewis urges Caricom: Use sport to tackle crime problem

TT Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

CARIBBEAN Association of National Olympic Committees secretary general Brian Lewis is urging Trinidad and Tobago to take a more serious approach to sport as it’s a vital tool in curbing crime in this country.

Lewis, a former president of the TT Olympic Committee, was talking on the heels of a two-day regional symposium titled Violence as a Public Health Issue – The Crime Challenge. The symposium was held on Monday and Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. Regional leaders, including the Prime Minister, and diplomats met.

At the symposium, the discussion of sport as a tool to reduce crime was only briefly spoken about. Chairman of the Sport Company of TT Douglas Camacho, speaking at a Public Accounts Committee meeting on Wednesday, said he was a “little disappointed” that sport and culture were overlooked at the symposium.

Lewis shared similar views. He told Newsday, “Sport and culture have to be the major forces in changing deviant behaviour. Sport has a positive and constructive impact on young people. Sport has many benefits – employment, exercise, travel, social life, meeting different people, different cultures, development of character, leadership training, escape from poverty.”

Lewis added that sport builds a nation, encourages racial harmony and can bring national, regional and international acclaim to someone.

Dr Rowley, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness were among those who attended the symposium earlier this week.

Rowley has shown tremendous interest in West Indies cricket and discussed ways to address the team's downfall in the last couple decades. He also often comments on the performance of national athletes on social media.

Lewis is calling on all regional leaders to put more emphasis on sport.

“Now is the time for Caricom leaders to take urgent and decisive action – sport matters. The sporting services sub sector will play a vital role in addressing the crime challenge of violence as a public health issue.”

Lewis said meetings have been held continuously among Caricom states, but these plans must be rolled out.

“Caricom member states had agreed to prepare a regional strategic and implementation plan for Caricom Services Sector Development with funding support from the European Union under the tenth European Development Fund. During the period 2017 to 2020 more than 20 meetings were held to prepare strategies and an implementation plan. It is important that the Caricom heads of governments prioritise the implementation of the Caricom services sector development strategic plan.”

Lewis said ignoring the value of sport has dire consequences. “The continued exclusion of sport from economic development and transformation in Caricom contributes to youth unemployment and a dependency syndrome that is to the detriment of the youth and young people in the Caricom member states.”