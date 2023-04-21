Anzac Daygreetings

THE EDITOR: I would like to wish residents and visitors of Australia and New Zealand in TT greetings as you celebrate Anzac Day on April 25. I know it means a lot to you, as some of you may have lost relatives in the military campaign at Gallipoli in the First World War.

Please continue to pray for the souls of the 8,000 Australians and 2,700 New Zealand soldiers who died in that war, so their souls may find resting peace with God.

MODESTE GARCIA

Malabar, Arima