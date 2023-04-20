World Cup dream ends for Trinidad and Tobago U20 Women's team

Players of the TT Women's Under-20 team celebrate a goal against Guadeloupe, on Monday, in the Concacaf Under-20 Women's Qualifiers. - TTFA Media

THE Trinidad and Tobago Under-20 women’s footballers will not advance to the 2023 Concacaf Women’s Championships after losing 5-0 to Puerto Rico in the qualification tournament at the Rignaal Jean Francis Stadium in Curacao on Wednesday.

TT needed to defeat Puerto Rico to finish first in Group D and advance to the 2023 Concacaf Under-20 Women’s Championships in the Dominican Republic, which kicks off on May 24.

The championships serve as a qualifier for the 2024 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup. TT’s defeat to Puerto Rico now means this country’s World Cup dreams are over.

TT kept the match goalless for 26 minutes, but two goals in three minutes put Puerto Rico in control. Kenedy Garcia opened the scoring in the 27th minute and Enasia Colon doubled the lead for Puerto Rico in the 30th minute, a lead they held onto until half-time.

Ashley McMahon gave Puerto Rico a commanding 3-0 advantage in the 51st minute as TT’s chances of progressing to the Concacaf Championships looked grim. Colon got on to the score sheet again in the 76th and Garcia also netted her brace with an 82nd-minute strike.

A draw on Wednesday would have been enough for Puerto Rico to qualify as the group winners as they had a superior goal difference after the first two rounds.

Puerto Rico were the favourites heading into their clash against TT as they were ruthless in their first two matches. Puerto Rico defeated Guadeloupe 5-0 and eased past the Cayman Islands 6-1. TT were not as convincing getting past Cayman Islands 3-0 and holding on for a 3-2 win against Guadeloupe courtesy of a hat-trick from J’eleisha Alexander.

Most of the TT Under-20 players will be eligible to play for the next few years as it is a young squad.