Woman killed by stray bullet in Malabar identified

EMPTY STREET: The Trainline community in Malabar, Arima was deserted on Wednesday hours afte a gunman opened fire and killed two women on Tuesday night. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

POLICE have identified the second woman who was killed by a stray bullet on Tuesday night as Jewel Chaitran, of John Jules Trace, Fyzabad.

Chaitran, who was first identified only as "Lashay," and Kernella Saunders, a secretary with Cipriani Labour College, were killed when a gunman took aim at a 39-year-old man near Pope Avenue, Daniel Trace, Malabar, at around 8 pm. The intended target managed to escape unhurt.

Police said the gunman, dressed in black, walked up to Chaitran and the man and opened fire.

Chaitran was shot in her abdomen and died. Saunders, who was at her home metres away, was shot in the neck while walking out of her bedroom.

The two women are among four women shot innocently this week with three dying.

On Monday night, Candace Griffith, a mother of two, was shot dead while at a birthday lime at a house at Temple Street, Arima. During that shooting a 41-year-old woman was shot in the head and is still warded in hospital in a critical condition.

Police said at about 10.30 pm, gunmen stood on old chairs and buckets and opened fire at guests at a house party.

Six people were shot including two teenagers.