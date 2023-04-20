Unbeaten Rangers rout Jabloteh 6-1, Benny puts AC 5pts clear

Ataulla Guerra of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers is out jumped for the ball by Jelnai Peters of San Juan Jabloteh, during their premier league match at the LArry Gomes Stadium on Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A brace from former national player and attacking midfielder Ataullah Guerra with goals in either half gave Terminix La Horquetta Rangers a blistering 6-1 victory over San Juan Jabloteh in round nine action of the TT Premier Football League on Wednesday, at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar, Arima.

Defender Caleb Sturge opened the scoring for the Arima team in the 18th minute and before the youthful Jabloteh team could rebound it was 2-0 courtesy Kaihim Thomas in the 31st.

Three minutes before the half-time interval Guerra banged his first goal for the match to extend the score-line to 3-0.

Jabloteh pulled a goal back from substitute Dwight Jordan in the 71st making the game interesting at 3-1.

However, seven minutes later, Adica Ash gave Rangers the 4-1 advantage reinstating the three-goal cushion.

Then, Rangers wrapped up the 6-1 defeat with goals from Guerra in the 86th and striker Tyrone Charles in the 89th minute.

Rangers remain unbeaten in the league and move unto 19 points with six victories and one draw, whilst Jabloteh remains on four points. Defence Force picked up their third consecutive win with a 2-0 triumph over top team Central FC at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium. The fourth-ranked Central and fifth Army battled each other in the first half, but it ended goalless. Talisman striker Brent Sam broke the deadlock in the 56th minute to give Army a 1-0 lead.

Then, Jameel Cooper (74th) slotted in the second goal to seal the comfortable 2-0 win. Defence Force climb to 18 points to overtake Central FC who remain on 16 points.

Che Benny`s lone goal sent AC Port of Spain five points clear at the top of the TTPFL after nine rounds following a close 1-0 victory over Point Fortin Civic on Wednesday at the Mahaica Oval, Point Fortin.

The left-footed attacking midfielder scored his fifth goal of the tournament in the 27th minute which was the eventual winner to claim crucial points. The “Town Boys” move to 24 points from their matches whereas Point Fortin remain on seven points.

Prisons Service FC picked up their second win of the campaign narrowly defeating W. Connection 1-0 at the Arima Velodrome. The goal was scored by Johnny Noriega Britto midway through the first half in the 23rd minute.

Police FC started off the league on a shaky note, but they have steadied themselves by recording successive victories. The Lawmen edged Morvant Caledonia United 3-2. Getting on the scoresheet for Police were Kadeem Hutchinson (51st), Elijah Belgrave (68th, Kern Roberts (90+1) whilst Malachi Celestine (4th), and Osafa Simpson (75th) notched items for Caledonia.

At the end of the first half of the TTPFL, the top two teams will qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League.

Scores:

Police FC 3 (Kadeem Hutchinson 51st, Elijah Belgrave 68th, Kern Roberts 90+1) vs Morvant Caledonia United 2 (Malachi Celestine 4th, Osafa Simpson 75th)

Prisons Service FC 1 (Johnny Noriega Britto 23rd) vs W. Connection 0

AC Port of Spain 1 (Che Benny 27th) vs Point Fortin Civic 0

Defence Force 2 (Brent Same 56th, Jameel Cooper 74th) vs Central FC 0

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 6 (Caleb Sturge 18th, Kaihim Thomas 31st, Ataullah Guerra 42nd, 86th, Tyrone Charles 89th) vs San Juan Jabloteh 1 (Dwight Jordan)

Cunupia FC vs Tiger Tanks Club Sando (To be rescheduled)

Standings:

Team*GP*W*L*D*GD*Pts

1. AC POS *9*8*1*0*21*24

2. Terminix La Horquetta Rangers *7*6*0*1*18*19

3. Defence Force *8*6*2*0*10*18

4. Club Sando FC *8*5*1*2*6*17

5. Central FC *9*5*3*1*5*16

6. T&T Police FC *8*4*4*0*-2*12

7. W. Connection FC *9*3*5*1*-5*10

8. Morvant Caledonia *9*2*5*2*-8*8

9. Point Fortin Civic *9*2*6*1*-3*7

10. Prison Service FC *9*2*6*1*-18*7

11. Cunupia FC *8*2*6*0*-11*6

12. San Juan Jabloteh *9*1*7*1*-13*4