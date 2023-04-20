Tobago Muslims preparing for Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday

Kameel Ali -

TOBAGO’S Muslim community is preparing for Eid-ul-Fitr observances on Saturday at the Lowlands mosque.

Celebrated by Muslims globally, Eid-ul-Fitr commemorates the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a period of dawn-to-dusk fasting.

Head of the Tobago Muslim Organisation Kameel Ali said the day’s proceedings will begin with an Eid prayer and sermon by Imam Mohmed Sharif from 8 am.

He said THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and other members of the assembly are expected to address devotees from around 10.30 am.

Ali said the community welcomed several guests to its mosque during Ramadan, including Augustine and US Ambassador to TT Candace Bond, who joined them for dinner last week Friday.

During Ramadan, Ali said, he urged people to not just fast but also to assist the less fortunate within their respective communities.

“It is about trying to do as much good as we could do. It is about helping one-another,” he said.

Ali said fasting helps to purify one’s inner being physically, spiritually, morally and intellectually.

“The fast teaches us to exercise self-restraint and to empathise with other people’s pain and anxieties. It is something of great discipline and sacrifice that also brings us closer to the Creator.”

Although a minority group on the island, Ali said the Muslim community was growing.

He believes there are about 300 Muslims living and worshipping in Tobago.

Ali added Muslims were also involved in many community activities on the island.