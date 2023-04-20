Tobago Jazz Experience begins with Gospel Night

Blessed Messenger will perfom on gospel night titled The Holy Land Experience. -

The Tobago Jazz Experience: The Return gets going in earnest today with a gospel night titled The Holy Land Experience, at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex from 6 pm.

After a three-year absence, owing to the covid19 pandemic, the Tobago Jazz Experience (TJE) , the island’s signature entertainment event, returns under the theme, Much More than Music.

The gospel show, a first at the Jazz Experience, promises patrons a spiritual journey, incorporating timeless offerings alongside contemporary tracks.

The line-up of performers comprises a mixture of foreign and local gospel artistes. It includes multi-talented award-winning Illinois native Todd Dulaney, Baltimore singer Jonathan Nelson, Guyanese vocalist Samuel Medas and Zambian gospel music minister Chosen Remnant (Francis Kayenda).

Making up the cast at the all-white affair are young, Tobago-born gospel star Positive (Joel Murray), Blessed Messenger (Tyrone Walters), Marc Isaacs, Shantal Lindsay, Jaron Nurse, the Axis Band and pastor Terance Baynes, THA Secretary of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport. There is a standard general admission fee for this event.

Tonight’s gospel extravaganza sets the stage for Speyside Jazz on Saturday with acclaimed Jamaican reggae acts Richie Spice (Richell Bonner), Everton Blender (Everton Dennis Williams) as well as local entertainers, Nailah Blackman, Gardah Knight (Christopher Joseph), KMC (Ken Marlon Charles), Anomaly, Franz Job, Carryl Warner, Benjai (Rodney Le Blanc), Tony Williams, Keisha Stewart and Brass to the World with Ronnie McIntosh and SuperBlue.

The show, which is being held at Speyside Recreational Grounds, is expected to begin at 5 pm. Patrons have the option of viewing the show in the VIP section or in the designated general admission area.

The Jazz Experience reaches its pinnacle on Sunday from 4 pm with the International Night at the parade grounds, Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet.

Headlining the show will be Grammy-award winning R&B outfit Boyz II Men. The group, which originated in Philadelphia, US, back in the 1980s, is known for ballads and acapella-styled harmonies.

Boyz II Men gained worldwide acclaim in 1991 with the success of its hit, It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday. This was followed by End of the Road and I’ll Make Love To You, among others.

Another Grammy-award winning artiste, Koffee (Mikayla Victoria Simpson), is also on the cast for the International Night. Boyz II Men will fly into the island on a private jet on Saturday afternoon.

A pop singer, songwriter and rapper, Koffee, originally from Spanish Town, Jamaica, released her debut single, Burning, in 2017, and the following year, signed with Columbia Records.

In 2019, her debut album EP Rapture, won the Grammy award for Best Reggae Album at the 62 Grammy Awards, making her the youngest entertainer and only woman to be awarded in the Best Album category. Koffee’s latest album, Gifted, was released in March 2022.

Other acts include well-known jazz musician Tony Paul, guitarist Theron Shaw, jazz artiste Vaughnette Bigford and Storityme.

Ace pannists Kersh Ramsey, Keishaun Julien, Ojay Richards, vocalists Sharon Phillips, Stephanie Joseph and Qua The Original (Aniqua Richards-Lafeuillee) as well as this year’s National Medium Band Panorama champions Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra will also satisfy the appetites of music lovers.

Outside of the three main events, jazz lovers will also get the opportunity to relax and enjoy music while savouring mouth-watering dishes and cocktails at the Seafood Festival in scenic Buccoo on Friday.

There will be a best seafood dish competition from 5 pm at the courtyard of the Buccoo Integrated Facility, after which people can enjoy live performances from several popular artistes. The event is free.

The action continues Saturday with Jazz on the Beach at the Mt Irvine Bay Resort from 12-6 pm. Performing at this event are Tobago songbird Adana Roberts, Brendan Christopher, Llettesha Sylvester-Charles, among others.

Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd CEO John Arnold said the organisation was very pleased with the show that has been put together, especially after emerging from three years of the pandemic.

“We have been able to create a nice, eclectic blend of music and different types of genres, from the authentic jazz to R&B, reggae, cross-over,” he told Newsday.

“We have been able to put together a really complete show and I think we have been able to keep very strongly to our theme of Much More Than Music and that to me augurs well.”

Arnold predicted jazz enthusiasts will thoroughly enjoy the entertainment and feel a sense of nostalgia.

The show, he said, caters to all demographics.

“I could see people dancing with their partners to Boys II Men. Koffee will appeal to the young people while Richie Spice and Everton Blender will take people down memory lane.”

Arnold also predicted that Tony Paul and others will not disappoint.