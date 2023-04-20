Taxi drivers: Review, revamp Licensing Office, inspection laws

Adrian Acosta of the Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Driver Network speaks to the media at the Licensing Office, San Fernando, on Tuesday. - AYANNA KINSALE

THE TT Network of Taxi Drivers is calling for a review of the operation licensing offices which, the drivers say, are operating as a law unto themselves.

As it relates to the inspection laws and the number of passengers taxis can now transport, president of the association Adrian Acosta said there must be consistency.

He said taxi drivers that had purchased seven-seater vehicles were now faced with new arrangements that have caused the number of seats they could be licensed for to be downsized by one.

At a news conference held outside the San Fernando Licensing Office to highlight a number of issues on Tuesday, Acosta said every seat removed is a strain on their pockets.

“We bought vehicles with seven seats and three and four years later Government is now coming to downsize and we're getting only six seats.”

He explained that the regulation was not consistently applied as at some licensing offices, some vehicles were being registered for seven seats while others were registered for six seats. He called on Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke to review and regulate the inspection laws.

Association members said they had written to Clarke, held discussions with traffic management and the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Works and Transport, but the inconsistency still persists.

Acosta also pointed out that licensing officers were operating unilaterally, failing vehicles for simple issues found during inspections.

“One licensing officer will tell you to do one thing, and another will tell you to do another.

"They keep failing us, telling us to come back, over and over again. We are businessmen, every day we are off the road it's and economic loss to us.”

Acosta also identified a number of other issues affecting taxi drivers, such as signs at the Freeport, Chase Village and Caroni flyovers that restrict them from entering to drop off passengers at the bottom of these flyovers during certain hours.

He said the signs did not deny access to PTSC buses or PH drivers, placing legitimate taxi drivers at a disadvantage.

He said there were similar occurrences within the city of Port of Spain which prevented taxi-drivers from entering certain streets, but again, there are were no barriers for the illegal private vehicles operating for hire.

Acosta said it is time transport gets its own minister and called on the Prime Minister to split Rohan Sinanan’s Ministry of Works and Transport and relieve him of the transport portfolio.

“Sinanan is ineffective. Leave him in Works but give us somebody else in Transport, because he has done nothing for us since he took up this ministry.”

Vice president Jason Wickham said owners of maxi and taxi drivers are now being flagged by the Licensing Office when their drivers who would had received tickets, refused to pay the fines. He described the system as unfair and said the drivers who got the ticket should be liable, not the owner of the vehicle.