T20 Intercol quarters bowl off on Thursday

PRESENTATION College, San Fernando will continue their quest of winning two of the major school cricket titles when they play St Benedict’s College in the 2023 PowerGen Intercol T20 quarter-finals on Thursday.

Presentation, San Fernando won their maiden 50-over title earlier this year. Presentation and St Benedict’s will clash from 10 am at Agostini Settlement Recreation Ground, Chase Village in the first match of a double-header at the venue.

In the second match, Hillview College will tackle Vishnu Boys Hindu College at 2 pm.

A double-header will also be contested at Avidesh Samaroo Recreation Ground in Endeavour, Chaguanas.

Presentation College, Chaguanas will battle St Mary’s College at 10 am and Fatima College will square off against Naparima College in the second match at 2 pm.