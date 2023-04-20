Southex promoter: ‘Chutney soca moving away from rum songs’

Southex CEO George Singh, left, chutney soca queen Katelin Sultan, nine, and chutney soca king Ricardo “Daddy Chinee” Melville at the Southex office in San Fernando on Wednesday. Photo by Lincoln Holder

SOUTHEX CEO and chutney soca promoter George Singh said the 2023 competition has solidified the competition’s relevance with its uplifting lyrical content, demonstrated by the two winners in the king and queen categories.

He said winners, Ricardo “Daddy Chinee” Melville, the king and, youngest ever queen, nine-year-old Katelin Sultan, offered nation-building and uplifting original pieces which helped them to secure the premier spaces in the competition.

Singh said for years the competition has faced criticism for its “rum songs” and he has been lobbying for change, for artistes to elevate the lyrical content of songs in this genre.

“We are really bearing the fruits of this right now. For the past three years, the lyrical content has been outstanding,” he said at a prize giving function for the two top winners at Southex, Independence Avenue, San Fernando headquarters on Wednesday. The other winners will collect their winnings on Thursday.

Although the inclusion of Sultan in the competition is securing the future of this genre of music, he said there was objection to someone so young entering.

“She is not the first. Aaron Duncan actually took part when he was just 11 and made it to the finals.”

Observing Sultan for the past three years, Singh said, “I think Katelin is a talent that needs to be tapped and definitely need to be developed, and what a better platform to do it than on a big stage and big show like chutney soca.

“I think the experience she would have gained in being on this show augurs well for her future, and development of the art form and the culture.

“The fact that this young girl was so interested in entering th

Sultan said her experience was fantastic and she was proud to have placed first from among so many seasoned practitioners and fifth overall in the actual chutney soca competition.

The new chutney soca king and queen were all smiles as they collected their cheques for winning the titles, just two months after the February 18 competition.

Singh presented the cheques, valued at $400,000 to Daddy Chinee and, $25,000 to Sultan.

Sultan, who also won two airline tickets courtesy, Caribbean Airlines (CAL) for any destination on their route, plus and all-inclusive weekend at Tropikist Hotel for her family, said a chunk of her earnings will go towards charity.

“I want to give to an orphanage, to the poor, maybe go on another vacation with my family and buy a pretty little dress for myself, but mainly, give charity,” she said.

Daddy Chinee said a portion of his winnings would go towards his family and a secure education for his two daughters, including one who is awaiting Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) results. He would spend a little to pamper himself for the hard work, he said.

“I am very proud and happy to have won this prestigious title which I intend to defend next year.”

Daddy Chinee, a cross-over artiste, was also a member of the cast of Kaiso Showkase for Carnival.