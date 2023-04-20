Joshua Da Silva smashes ton against West Indies Academy

West Indies' wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva -

Joshua Da Silva’s game-changing knock of 136 runs not out rescued a struggling Team Headley innings and propelled them to 259 against West Indies Academy after day one of the Headley Weekes Tri-Series at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Wednesday.

At the close of play, West Indies Academy lost two early wickets and enter the second day on 49/2, trailing by 210 runs.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Team Headley had a horror start as they lost top-order wickets in quick succession. Da Silva however, breathed new life into the innings with his mesmerizing knock and notched his third first class century.

He was well assisted by Akeem Jordan, who was the only other batsman to show any fight, as he scored 54.

Topping the bowling for the WI Academy was right-arm pacer Johann Layne (5/39) and left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop (2/89).

In reply, WI Academy lost opener Keagan Simmons without scoring after facing five balls and then number three batsman Teddy Bishop courtesy a golden duck. Fast bowler Jordan had Simmons caught and bowled and then had Bishop bowled.

Kirk McKenzie (31 not out) and Kevlon Anderson (12 not out) return to the middle on Thursday.

On his brazen knock to help dig Team Headley out of trouble, Da Silva said he’d been in similar situations.

“I went in in a spot of bother. We were struggling a bit. The academy boys got off to a good start. After winning the toss and choosing to bat, we didn’t live up to the expectations that we needed to do.

“For me it was just about batting time. I’ve been in the situation before a few times well on the senior team so it wasn’t too different and it wasn’t foreign waters.

“I just wanted to go out there and bat for my team and hopefully somebody would stick around with me and Akeem did that just right.

“259 is a decent total we can bowl to. Our bowlers don’t have to be too negative because we can attack a little bit. Tomorrow we just want to come out here. We got two quick wickets early on in this innings so tomorrow we’ll come out and do what we can.”