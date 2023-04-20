James Castagne-Hay, Kaya Rankine Beadle shine at National Aquathlon

Jean-Marc Granderson is first into the water at the TT Triathlon Federation’s (TTTF) National Aquathlon held at Las Cuevas Beach on Sunday. - Courtesy Richard Lyder

JEAN-MARC Granderson, James Castagne-Hay, Jenna Ross and Kaya Rankine Beadle continued showing outstanding form for 2023 by capturing the national aquathlon titles at the recently concluded TT Triathlon Federation’s (TTTF) National Aquathlon held at Las Cuevas Bay.

At last month’s Above Average Fitness Triathlon held in Buccoo, Tobago, both Granderson and Rankine Beadle won the men’s and women’s sprint triathlon titles while Castagne-Hay took the super sprint title.

Their fine form continued last weekend with the athletes capturing the standard distance titles (1,000-metre swim, 5K run) for their respective age categories.

Granderson and Ross won the senior titles, while Castagne-Hay and Rankine Beadle won the 16-19 age groups.

TTTF president Karen Araujo was pleased with the turnout and quality of the performances.

She said, “We had almost 100 athletes competing today, the participation level in this race has given us great encouragement to keep moving forward. There were a lot of new faces from our clubs and this showed us that we are on the right track.”

The National Aquathlon served as one of the qualifying races for athletes to earn spots on the Carifta Triathlon and Aquathlon team and the competition was fierce. Athletes will now begin their preparation for the National Triathlon Championships/Rainbow Cup to be held at Turtle Beach, Tobago on June 10.

RESULTS

1,000M SWIM, 5K RUN

20 years & Over

Men

Jean-Marc Granderson – Rainbow Warriors (33:30)

Wesley Scott – unattached (37:44)

Michael Collis – unattached (38:22)

Women

Jenna Ross – unattached (38:38)

Renee Darwent – unattached (48:24)

Khyrstanne George – RJR (48:59)

16-19 Boys

James Castagne-Hay – Braves (34:30)

Jacob Cox – XO Multi-Sport (35:35)

Isaac Tuberoso – unattached (35:58)

500M SWIM, 2.5K RUN

16 & Over

Men

Calvin Belmontes - +OAW (23:07)

Anton Robinson – XO Multi-Sport (24:00)

Naftali Bastien – XO Multi-Sport (25:01)

Women

Teheli Sealey-Lee Lum – unattached (24:05)

Ana Leticia Ramirez – XO Multi-Sport (24:58)

Laura Teixeira – unattached (26:15)

13-15

Boys

Liam D’Abadie – Giants (17:41)

Tristan Scott – RJR (17:53)

Jayden Alexander – Rainbow Warriors (17:57)

Girls

Jaliyah Celestine – XO Multi-Sport Club (21:01)

Charlotte Bayne – SJC Triple Threat (23:26)

Gianna Pichery – unattached (23:28)

500M SWIM, 1.25K RUN

11-12

Boys

Aiden Nixon – Tidal Wave Aquatics (9:11)

Alexander Farnum – XO Multi-Sport (11:30)

Khristian Allen – unattached (11:58)

Girls

Leah De Freitas – Rainbow Warriors (9:39)

Isabella Camacho – SJC Triple Threat (13:05)

Zahra Thomas – SJC Triple Threat (14:49)