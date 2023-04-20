Green Screen Environmental Film Fest partners with Climate Analytics Caribbean

Carver Bacchus, founder/director of the Green Screen Environmental Film Festival. -

The Green Screen Environmental Film Festival, the only sustainability-themed film festival in the Caribbean, has partnered with Climate Analytics Caribbean to present a series of films in collaboration. The films will be shown as part of the Climate Analytics Caribbean Global Stocktake (GST) campaign launch to be held at the LofTT Gallery, Woodbrook, on April 21 from 6 pm.

The Global Stocktake is the process by which countries’ progress towards their Paris Climate Agreement goals is tracked. The Paris Agreement requires all countries to take ambitious steps to guarantee a low-carbon future. Climate Analytics undertakes research on the 1.5-degree C temperature limit in the Paris Agreement, and the risks and vulnerabilities small island developing states like Trinidad and Tobago face.

Scientists continue to point out that the global community is straying dangerously off path when it comes to achieving the 1.5-degree C global-warming limit, so urgent action is needed to prevent this, a media release said.

The campaign launch will bring these issues into focus, discuss the exercise in more detail and identify ways to support.

In the release, Green Screen Festival founder/director Carver Bacchus says, "The partnership with Climate Analytics (Caribbean) is a natural one. We are all working towards the same goal – to protect our Caribbean communities from the worst impacts of climate change.

"Impacts are already being felt. Governments and scientists are obviously concerned but we also need citizens to become more aware and take any action they can to ensure things push forward.

"This is not academic. Climate impacts are very real. Ask anyone who has survived one of the many devastating hurricanes our region has suffered in the last decade."