Eco-tourism for all

Guests enjoy the view while mingling in the main lounge of Asa Wright Nature Centre during its reopening under Hadco Experiences on April 6. - Photo by Roger Jacob

FIRST, the good news. There is, at long last, a concessionaire who will take up the reins of the commercial operations of the Asa Wright Nature Centre, which only a few years ago faced extinction.

Secondly, the decision by the Hadco Group, through its Hadco Experiences division, to invest in the centre as well as the Mt Plaisir Estate Hotel in Grande Riviere, is a big moment for local business.

While we acknowledge the importance of foreign investment, it is good these two crown jewels in our eco-tourism offerings are in indigenous hands, especially given the way both venues are so intimately tied to the landscape. Host to critically-endangered species endemic to our islands, as well as some of the oldest creatures on earth, they are invaluable sources of pride.

Hadco should be commended for a substantial commitment to the country’s economic well-being through this bolstering of tourism and diversification.

While profit-making and the generation of goodwill are undoubtedly factors, as you would expect in any business venture, that does not detract from the fact that the company has literally put its money where its mouth is, at a moment when so few are willing to do that.

Yet because Hadco is known primarily as a food and beverage distributor (the group also has operations in lighting, manufacturing, recycling and logistics) there has perhaps been some degree of scepticism over whether its brand meshes well with eco-tourism and research.

Of course, this overlooks the fact that both venues do have long histories of offering dining, and that could mesh well with Hadco’s expertise, systems and networks. Time will tell.

Meanwhile, there has been some degree of outcry over social media about the issue of the cost of access to these facilities, particularly Asa Wright. Some have pointed to the initial entry fees announced as being overly prohibitive, especially for the average family.

It’s early days yet, and who knows what the long-term plans for these facilities are, or how Hadco intends to develop them?

But the company would do well to attend to such matters. While any investor needs to recoup their funds, it is worth considering the social dimensions here as well as Hadco’s own reputation.

These facilities are not just tourism facilities. They are educational, and that too has to be kept in mind. It has been suggested there could be a two-tier pricing system with foreigners paying a different fee so as not to price out locals. This could be one solution.

Another could be to involve the State and civil-society NGOs through the provision of subsidies.

It is important to observe that even before all of this, both facilities were rendered relatively inaccessible by the poor state of the road network.

The Government already has a role to play in upkeeping the basic infrastructure needed for businesses to thrive, and that is no exception here.

It also has a duty to devise an updated marketing strategy that brings tourists here while also allowing locals to access a vital part of the national patrimony.