CCGL offers 'ultimate user-friendly' experience on new website

Caribbean Gas Chemical Ltd's new website. -

Methanol producer Caribbean Gas Chemical Ltd (CGCL) has a new cutting-edge corporate website offering an ultimate user-friendly experience fore energy stakeholders and the general community.

CCGL recently launched the website at its La Brea headquarters.

CGCL CEO Pedro Arasa, in a release, said, “As CGCL drives forward with its growth and performance strategy, we decided to develop a corporate website that clearly communicates who we are as a company, our growing range of products, our work, and the people at the heart of our success."

He said the website includes the "history, social, and business story" of CCGL.

"We have created a clean, modern website design with intuitive site navigation elements to help our users find what they are looking for quickly and precisely. The site also houses our multimedia content in a professional and visually appealing way," he said.

Arasa also highlighted the company's achievement of one million man-hours without a lost-time injury as of January and production of two million tons of methanol product on January 15, as well as 100 hundred shipments of methanol completed in February. CCGL is the country’s eighth methanol plant and first dimethyl ether facility.

CCGL, which comprises Japanese and local shareholders including the National Gas Company and Massy Group, attained commercial operations status on December 18, 2020, and has been producing and shipping methanol since September 2020.

Addressing the features of its website, CCGL said it is fully responsive to mobile devices, making it easy to navigate on many web browsers and devices.

"The state-of-the-art website provides visitors, including energy professionals, investors, and shareholders, with an effective and robust way to learn about CGCL, its technology and products, and its community outreach programmes in La Brea and other fence line communities. The site will be continually updated with corporate announcements, commercial achievements, media releases, events, investor presentations and various strategic company initiatives."

The launch of www.cgcltt.com represents more than six months of research and design and extensive photography and videography.