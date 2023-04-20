Aranguez residents, businessmen shaken after pharmacy owner's murder

SHOT TO DEATH: Businessman Chevalle Ramjattan who was murdered shortly after leaving his businessplace, Pills and Potions Pharmacy in Aranguez on Tuesday. -

THE brutal murder of a pharmacist in Aranguez and the armed robbery of a man in El Socorro have left businesspeople in those two areas shaken and wondering if they will be the next ones targeted by criminals.

In the first incident, a 31-year-old Oropouche man was robbed of a laptop bag which contained $100,000.

Police said the man parked his car at a grocery on Boundary Road Extension at around 1 pm on Tuesday when he was confronted by two men who ordered him to hand over the bag.

One of the bandits ordered the other to shoot the victim if he didn't comply. They snatched the bag and ran away.

Hours later, at around 8.40 pm, pharmacist Chevalle Ramjattan, 42, closed the Pills and Potion Pharmacy on Henry Street in Aranguez and was driving off in his green Suzuki SX4 when he was shot several times.

Ramjattan tried to drive himself to the hospital but lost consciousness near the Aranguez Roundabout.

His wife who was in the car at the time called an ambulance which took him to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Newsday visited the plaza where Ramjattan's pharmacy is situated and spoke with a businessman who said he was nearby when the shooting happened.

"I heard the shots and I was told by someone that the shooting happened at the compound, so I dropped everything and came here. I asked one of the guys what happened and they said the guy from the pharmacy was shot.

"This is the first time anything like this has happened and I'm operating here since 2010," said the businessman who asked not to be identified.

The businessman said he was unsure why Ramjattan was attacked. When Newsday visited Ramjattan's home, relatives said they were too emotional and could not speak to reporters.

A police source said the situation was unfortunate and urged businesspeople to be vigilant when entering and leaving their workplaces.

"We always tell them to be careful with their surroundings which includes installing camera systems and avoid sticking to a rigid routine that could be studied and exploited.

"Instead of driving straight to and from their homes, they should drive around the block to see if they notice any strange people or vehicles lurking nearby," the source said.

Referring to the robbery in El Socorro, the officer urged people travelling with large sums of cash to be extremely careful.

He said in this particular incident the bandits knew the man was carrying cash, noting it was possible they were tipped off by someone close to him. "These things just don't happen by coincidence."

FEELINGS OF DEEP

HOPELESSNESS

Secretary of the San Juan Business Association (SJBA) Abrahim Ali admitted there was an uptick in crime in San Juan and nearby areas and called on the authorities to implement strategies to secure the community.

Referring to the two-day regional symposium on crime, Ali said he did not hear of any tangible policies to specifically address violent crime.

He said the crime spike in San Juan, El Socorro and Aranguez has left many – businessmen and home-owners alike – feeling a deep sense of hopelessness especially since the spike has included vicious home invasions.

"We are really urging the authorities to do something urgently to address this crime situation. What we think should be implemented immediately are joint army and police patrols in these communities, day and night.

"We really would like to see an all-out attack on the criminals with immediate effect."

Responding to calls from president of the Chaguanas Business Chamber Baldath Maharaj for easier access to legal firearms which he made in the wake of the murder of businessman Rishard Ali earlier this month, Abraham Ali said more guns may not necessarily be a solution.

He said even if more weapons are given to businesspeople, average citizens would still be without proper defence. He called for decisive action from the authorities in rooting out criminals.

"You can't give firearms to everybody. We need the protectors of society to come out and really address the situation.

"When we look at the Chinese businessman who was killed, one bandit was shot and there were at least four others involved in that crime and to date we have not heard of anyone else being arrested for that murder.

"We think an all-out attack should be done by the police, that will send a clear message that they are on top of things," Ali said.