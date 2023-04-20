8 areas of co-operation between Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana

Guyana's President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali (left) and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on August 19, 2022. - File photo

Eight areas of cooperation and collaboration are being developed between TT and Guyana, of which coconuts, rice, and corn and soya are three of the areas which have begun to bear fruit.

Speaking during a joint select committee on foreign affairs exploring “deepening existing ties” with Guyana on Wednesday, Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Ministry deputy permanent secretary Ric Javed Ali said following covid19, the Caribbean region’s food import bill has continued to rise and food production has been on decline due to high trade costs, the impact of climate change, and barriers to inter-regional trade.

“A Guyana-TT food development plan was drafted following the visit of a TT delegation from the ministry to Guyana in July 2022. Eight priority areas were developed for cooperation and collaboration between the two countries. The ministry is actively pursing these areas, with current focus on coconuts and rice, through a jointly established TT-Guyana task force on the promotion of bilateral agricultural trade and development.

He said the eight priority areas include aquaculture, rice, human resources, agro-processing and food distribution, livestock production, shade-house and coconuts, the technical task force, and corn and soya.

TT’s representatives on the task form are minister in the ministry Avinash Singh, and chief technical officer Dr Simone Titus, along with the director of research, the officer with respect to trade in fresh commodities of crops, and also livestock, among others.

Agriculture ministry technical adviser Nigel Grimes said engagement had begun with its Guyanese counterparts on the points of focus.

“We received 5,000 coconut seeds in February, gifted to us by the government of Guyana, as we seek to modernise and revitalise our local coconut industry. We have started to grow them out and intend to share them to coconut farmers throughout TT.

“We have also started looking at rice production. Even though Guyana is a large exporter of rice, we have significant acreage previously cultivated with rice production which has declined over the years. We engaged with technical support and the provision of rice seeds, so in 2023 we propose to increase our local rice production by 1,500 acres and we have engaged farmers who used to produce rice to re-engage in that area. We are in the process of receiving approximated 91 tonnes of rice seed for this rice season starting in June. In additional to the traditional rice varieties, we are also looking at the aromatic rice varieties such as basmati and jasmine.”

Grimes said there had been discussions about corn and soya, two key commodities needed for livestock and animal feed. He said Guyana would be increasing production, and since TT imports large quantities, “we are looking to see how local investment can be facilitated to partner with Guyanese counterparts, investors, producers, so we can tap in to be able to access corn and soya from Guyana.”

He said the task force was working toward achieving TT’s contribution to the Caricom decision of having 25 per cent less food imports into the region by 2025.

Ali said there was no tangible update on the progress of leasing land in Guyana as there were several inherent issues which need to be resolved prior to the execution of a lease. He said technical discussions are ongoing regarding the suitability of the lands identified for potential lessees.

Caricom and Caribbean Affairs director, Ayesha Wharton, said with regard to the sustainable development bilateral cooperation between TT and Guyana, a number of areas were being pursued, including trade, energy, agriculture, cultural cooperation and tourism. Wharton's division falls under TT's Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs.

“The focus on cultural diplomacy is shared by both countries. We are actively seeking engagement both in terms of tourism product and cultural cooperation in both countries. There are a number of areas identified by the Tourism, Culture and the Arts Ministry for collaboration in the cultural sector, including steel pan technology; institutional strengthening; teaching of masquerade dance; the setting up of an artist’s registry for artists and cultural workers, similar to what we have here in TT; and the National Steel Symphony Orchestra promotion of steel pan through demonstration and performance.”

The foreign affairs ministry's permanent secretary Reita Toussaint said TT’s High Commission to Guyana has the TT staff required, locally recruited staff were being sought, and the arrival of the attache was anticipated.

She said one area which people have been benefitting from was the implementation of the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME) where citizens of both countries have been applying for certificates which had been granted.