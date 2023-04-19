Three killed in Arima, Aranguez overnight

Two unrelated shootings in Arima and Aranguez on Tuesday night raised the murder toll by three.

In the first incident, two women were gunned down during a shooting in Arima on Tuesday night.

Police said a woman identified only as Lashay was liming with a man near Pope Avenue, Malabar, at around 8 pm when a gunman dressed in black walked near the couple and shot them.

The man tried to run away but was chased by the attacker.

The gunman eventually ran away

The man returned to Lashay and found her bleeding on the street.

The man drove Lashay to the Arima Hospital where she was declared dead at around 8.22 pm.

Investigators said the man was reluctant to give further information to police.

Around the same time, Renee Callender, 22, was at her home nearby when she was shot by a stray bullet.

A relative who was in the house at the time told police that Callender left a bedroom to go to the kitchen when the shooting began.

About an hour later at around 9.15 pm, businessman Shiv Ramjattan, 42, left the Pills and Potion Pharmacy on Henry Street, Aranguez, with his wife in their gold Suzuki Swift.

Ramjattan's wife told police she heard gunshots and saw him slump over behind the steering wheel.

Ramjattan tried to drive himself to the hospital but lost consciousness when he got to the Aranguez Roundabout.

His wife called an ambulance which took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was declared dead.