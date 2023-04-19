SporTT chairman disappointed at lack of sports talks at crime symposium

In this 2021 file photo, Sport Company chairman Douglas Camacho addresses a press conference on the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup at Queen's Park Oval, Woodbrook. Camacho spoke before Parliament's Public Accounts Committee on the company's role in developing the sport industry. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

CHAIRMAN of the Sport Company of TT (SporTT) Douglas Camacho says he is disappointed that sport was not discussed to any great extent at the recently-ended Caricom symposium on crime.

On Monday and Tuesday, regional leaders and diplomats met at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain for the symposium titled Violence As A Public Health Issue – The Crime Challenge.

Speaking at a Public Accounts (Enterprises) Committee meeting on Wednesday morning, Camacho said sport is a "critical vehicle" for human development.

Camacho was asked by committee chairman Senator Wade Mark what is the company's role in sport tourism, bringing greater economic diversity and generating employment opportunities for young people.

Mark said the background for that question was that sports' role is "extremely important" in the midst of a "tsunami of crime that is afflicting and affecting every single one of us and our respective families...

"Because young people are involved in a lot of the deviant behaviour that we are experiencing, and a lot of young people are perishing as a result of the disorder that has arisen and that is manifested through crime and violence," Mark said.

Camacho said if more qualified and competent human capital as well as resources and finances can be invested into sports, it will have an effect on crime.

"I was a little disappointed that (at a) big symposium over the last couple of days and sport, in my mind, and culture – and I'll make a plug here for culture here – weren't specifically identified...specifically using that as two tools."

He said throughout the Caribbean, what has "defined us most" internationally are people involved in sports and culture.

"More so than our business people and other people who drive the economy in a more meaningful way."

Committee member and Port of Spain south MP Keith Scotland told Camacho the symposium "was open to all and your input would have been appreciated."

Sports and mediation was listed as one of the topics to be covered at the symposium.

Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis, KC, spoke briefly on the topic.

He said the recently concluded Carifta Games is an example of "what our young people can accomplish when given positive avenues for self-exploration and achievement...

"...Recreational, educational, social and career-related outreach are all needed to appeal to our youth and shield them from the recruitment process of neighbourhood gangs and drug dealer."