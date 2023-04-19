Scotia observes Earth Day with Tobago seedling drive

Scotiabank Lowlands, Tobago branch employees package seedlings at the community seedling distribution drive in Tobago in collaboration with the SURE Foundation. PHOTO COURTEST SCOTIABANK - Scotiabank

OBSERVATIONS in advance of Earth Day, which is celebrated on April 22, saw staffers from Scotiabank take part in a community seedling-distribution drive in Lowlands, Tobago.

A release from the bank said its partnership with the SURE Foundation saw 50,000 seedlings, including lettuce, patchoi, tomato, ochro, bodi, cabbage, peas, corn, cauliflower, chive, hot and sweet pepper being distributed to the community.

Over 100 barbadine and passion fruit trees were also distributed.

Since 2021, Scotiabank’s collaboration with the SURE Foundation has provided more than 600,000 seedlings to households and children’s homes to encourage familiarity with the earth and planting what you eat.

Planting also has the additional benefit of increased carbon capture, which has critical climate-change implications.

Furthermore, globally, Scotiabank announced it is accepting grant submissions for its Net-Zero Research Fund.

Not-for-profit and charitable organisations developing research and opportunities to decarbonise key sectors of the economy have until May 31 to submit their proposals for funding.

Established in 2021 as part of the bank’s climate commitments, Scotiabank’s $10 million Net-Zero Research Fund initiates partnerships with leading think tanks and academic institutions and provides funding to support research to advance global decarbonization.

Gayle Pazos, senior VP and managing mirector of Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago, said, “In keeping with the theme of Earth Day 2023: Invest in Our Planet, we recognise the role we play in protecting Earth for this generation and future ones.

"We continue to work with partners and our employees, supporting initiatives that promote sustainable practices and a reduction in carbon footprint.”