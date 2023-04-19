Five held, gun, stolen alcohol seized after D'Abadie grocery robbed

File photo

Five men were held shortly after they robbed a grocery in D'Abadie on Tuesday night.

Police said members of the North Central Division Task Force and the Emergency Response Patrol were on patrol at around 9.45 pm when they received a report of a robbery at the Fresh Street Supermarket on Andrew Lane.

On reaching the area police saw a silver Nissan Sylphy driving away from the grocery and chased it before intercepting it nearby.

They searched the car and found a Glock 19 pistol with 16 rounds of ammunition, 12 bottles of Diamond Reserve White Rum, 19 bottles of Black Label Rum, 12 bottles of White Oak, seven bottles of Forres Park Puncheon and six bottles of Diamond Puncheon.

The men, whose ages range from 21 to 31, are from La Horquetta and Arima.

They were taken to the Arima police station for questioning.