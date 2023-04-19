Bail for man after he threatened wife

A 36-year-old man was granted $8,000 bail with a surety when he appeared before Magistrate Ava Vandeburg-Bailey at the Mayaro Magistrates’ Court on April 19, charged with common assault.

He is expected to reappear in court on May 17.

According to a TTPS press release, on Sunday April 16, a domestic dispute between a man and his common law wife took place.

As the argument escalated, the man held a cutlass, pointed it towards the woman and made threatening remarks, which resulted in the woman becoming fearful for her life.

The matter was reported to the Mayaro Gender-Based Violence Unit and WPC Ramsaran conducted investigations.

As a result, the man was arrested on April 16, and charged on April 19. Investigations were supervised by Senior Supt Claire Guy Alleyne, ASP Bridglal, Inspector Lopez and Sgt Acres.