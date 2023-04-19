Bail for man after he threatened wife
A 36-year-old man was granted $8,000 bail with a surety when he appeared before Magistrate Ava Vandeburg-Bailey at the Mayaro Magistrates’ Court on April 19, charged with common assault.
He is expected to reappear in court on May 17.
According to a TTPS press release, on Sunday April 16, a domestic dispute between a man and his common law wife took place.
As the argument escalated, the man held a cutlass, pointed it towards the woman and made threatening remarks, which resulted in the woman becoming fearful for her life.
The matter was reported to the Mayaro Gender-Based Violence Unit and WPC Ramsaran conducted investigations.
As a result, the man was arrested on April 16, and charged on April 19. Investigations were supervised by Senior Supt Claire Guy Alleyne, ASP Bridglal, Inspector Lopez and Sgt Acres.
Comments
"Bail for man after he threatened wife"