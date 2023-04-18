Woman killed in gang-related shooting in Arima

Candace Griffith -

A 41-year old Arima woman was killed on Monday night after being shot at a birthday party.

Police said Candace Griffith of Nelson Street died at the Arima Health Facility after she and five others, including a teenage girl, were shot.

Police said at about 10.35pm, they received reports of a shooting at Temple Street, Arima.

On arrival, officers found six people with gunshot wounds, who were taken to hospital.

Police found 18, 9mm spent shells, 1 with the markings “TTR,” five 7.62 spent shells, two projectiles and seven metal fragments.

Police said at about 10.30pm, the victims were celebrating at a birthday party when three gunmen jumped a nearby wall and started shooting at the crowd. The killers then ran off.

Injured were a 15-year-old girl who was shot in the left leg; a 16-year-old boy shot in the right foot; a 38-year-old man shot in the right arm; a 41-year-old woman who was shot in the head and up to 8 am on Tuesday was listed in a critical condition; and a man whose age was not given who was shot in the right side of his waist.

Police said the incident was gang-related.