Virtual storytelling at children's cancer clinic

Patients of the paediatric oncology clinic were engrossed in a virtual read-aloud from the local children’s book Petra and the Poui, co-ordinated by the IGT ASA Programme and JB -

Patients at the paediatric oncology clinic at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, were treated to a special activity on March 21, courtesy of the IGT After School Advantage (ASA) Programme and the Just Because Foundation (JBF).

Twenty-five children undergoing treatment received a copy of the local children’s book, Petra and the Poui, signed by the author, Phillip Simon, and participated in an interactive, virtual read-aloud session led by IGT country manager Roger Bolai.

Children and parents bonded over the story and spent quality time reading together during the long wait for their clinic appointments, a media release said.

IGT executives had an opportunity to connect with the JBF clinic patients while maintaining necessary health precautions.

JBF, a paediatric cancer support organisation, is one of 18 NGOs supported by IGT’s ASA Programme, which aims to satisfy the technology needs of disadvantaged children and bridge the digital divide in TT and beyond, the release said.