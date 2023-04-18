N Touch
Virtual storytelling at children's cancer clinic

Patients of the paediatric oncology clinic were engrossed in a virtual read-aloud from the local children’s book Petra and the Poui, co-ordinated by the IGT ASA Programme and JB -
Patients at the paediatric oncology clinic at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, were treated to a special activity on March 21, courtesy of the IGT After School Advantage (ASA) Programme and the Just Because Foundation (JBF).

Kiara, a patient of the paediatric oncology clinic, enjoys a comforting moment with her mum reading together from the local children’s book, Petra and the Poui, to pass the time during the long wait for her appointment. -

Twenty-five children undergoing treatment received a copy of the local children’s book, Petra and the Poui, signed by the author, Phillip Simon, and participated in an interactive, virtual read-aloud session led by IGT country manager Roger Bolai.

Jaden, right, a patient of the paediatric oncology clinic, sits with his mum and younger siblings enjoying the virtual storytelling session coordinated by the IGT ASA Programme and JBF. They each received a signed copy of the local children’s book, Petra and the Poui written by Phillip Simon. -

Children and parents bonded over the story and spent quality time reading together during the long wait for their clinic appointments, a media release said.

Leslie Ann Baxam, draw coordinator- lead at IGT, left. and Chevaughn Joseph, co-founder of JBF, joyfully handed a signed copy of the local children’s book, Petra and the Poui by Phillip Simon to Adira, to a patient at the pediatric oncology clinic. -

IGT executives had an opportunity to connect with the JBF clinic patients while maintaining necessary health precautions.

JBF, a paediatric cancer support organisation, is one of 18 NGOs supported by IGT’s ASA Programme, which aims to satisfy the technology needs of disadvantaged children and bridge the digital divide in TT and beyond, the release said.

