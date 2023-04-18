Tobago Festivals CEO: Over 60% of printed Jazz tickets already sold

Tobago Festivals CEO John Arnold -

TOBAGO Festivals Commission Ltd CEO John Arnold says more than 60 per cent of the tickets printed for the Tobago Jazz Experience: The Return have already been sold.

The three-day event, which begins tomorrow with a gospel night, titled The Holy Land Experience, at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, ends on April 23 with an international night featuring headliners Boyz II Men.

The Jazz Experience, one of Tobago’s signature events, is returning to the island this month after a three-year absence due to the covid19 pandemic.

Arnold said of ticket sales for the event so far, “I would use the word fair. It has been reasonably well. This is across the board. From our printed tickets, with our expected audience, we have sold over 60 per cent already.”

Arnold believes this is “a good indicator” of the support the event is likely to attract.

He said traditionally, ticket sales for Jazz in Tobago begin in earnest on the Wednesday before the event.