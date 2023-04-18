Teniel Campbell sixth in Pan Am time trial

Pro cyclist Teneil Campbell placed sixth in the Elite Pan American Road Cycling Championships women’s time trial event, which pedalled off in Panama on Tuesday.

Campbell, the lone Caribbean rider among a group of 28, completed the 25.6 km course in 38 minutes and 20 seconds (38:20.34).

She finished just over three minutes behind eventual winner and 2008 and 2016 UCI world time-trial championship winner Amber Neben of the US. Neben clocked 35:10.63.

Capturing silver was Chilean Aransa Villalon (36:35.48). Canadian Alison Jackson (37:22.05) earned bronze and another Chilean, Catalania Soto (38:15.60), and Paraguayan Marina Espinola (38:16.62) rounded off the top five.

Tuesday’s time trial was Campbell’s first major international event after recently recovering from a string of injuries.

On her sixth-place finish, the TT Cycling Federation lauded Campbell’s effort by posting a congratulatory message to Facebook

“We continue to cheer you on and observe that your dedication is outstanding. After having such intense recovery period, you have made us significantly proud once more.”

The European-based cyclist returns to action on Saturday for the 102.4 km women’s road race.

The ongoing championships also present Campbell and all other competing cyclists with the opportunity to gain crucial UCI points towards their world ranking and qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.