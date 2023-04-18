Tobago
Team Engine Room top Tadco's Men can Cook
Veela Mungal
Tadco (Tobago Agribusiness Development Company) held its first Men Can Cook Competition at Tobago's Shaw Park Food Hub on Sunday.
Six teams tried to impress judges Danielle Stewart, Ann-Marie Arthur and Janice Walker for the title of "men with the sweetest hand."
Team Engine Room was declared the winner at the end of the competition. Second place went to Division of Settlements and third place to Glen Road United.
