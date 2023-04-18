N Touch
Team Engine Room top Tadco's Men can Cook

Members of the Team Glen Road United arrange their food before heading to the judges at Tadco's Men Can Cook Competition at Shaw Park Food Hub, Tobago. - Photo by David Reid
Tadco (Tobago Agribusiness Development Company) held its first Men Can Cook Competition at Tobago's Shaw Park Food Hub on Sunday.

Six teams tried to impress judges Danielle Stewart, Ann-Marie Arthur and Janice Walker for the title of "men with the sweetest hand."

Team Engine Room was declared the winner at the end of the competition. Second place went to Division of Settlements and third place to Glen Road United.

A member from the team Division of Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development prepares steamed chicken at Tadco's first Men Can Cook Competition at Shaw Park Food Hub, Tobago on Sunday. - Photo by David Reid

Members of the team Woodford Square from the Division of Health Wellness and Family Development prepare stewed chicken at Tadco's Men Can Cook Competition. - Photo by David Reid

Solomon Elliot, a member of the Engine Room Team puts the final touches on his team's offering at Tadco's Men Can Cook Competition  on Sunday. - David Reid

Members of the Engine Room Team show their offerings before taking it to the judges at Tadco's Men Can Cook Competition. - Photo by David Reid

Members from the team Division of Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development prepare callaloo at in Tadco's first Men can Cook Competition. - Photo by David Reid

