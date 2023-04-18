Slight decrease in covid cases, deaths

Arima General Hospital

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update for April 18 said the rolling seven-day average of new positive cases was 13, as opposed to 14 in the previous week. The rolling seven-day average of deaths was less than one, while the previous week’s average was one.

There were 93 new cases detected between March 12 and 20, with two deaths being reported. These patients were one elderly man and one middle-aged woman. Both people had multiple comorbidities.

The total number of active cases is 45, the same as the previous week. There are 37 patients hospitalised. Of these, 29 are in the parallel healthcare system, 16 in the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with two in the high-dependency unit and zero in the intensive care unit, eight at Caura Hospital, zero at Arima General Hospital, five at Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and eight in the hybrid system.

There are 16 people in home self-isolation. There are 74 recovered community cases and 17 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

There have been 4,387 deaths since March 2020. Of these, 335 were vaccinated, 3,662 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

Since March 2020, 186,918 patients have recovered from covid19. There have been 191,350 positive covid19 cases recorded since March 2020.

There are 718,915 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 681,085 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 51.4 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 696,433.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 659,856, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 59,059.

A total of 174,789 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 911,009, of which 349,605 were done at private facilities and 561,404 were done at public facilities.