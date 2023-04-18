Pregnant woman died of broken neck, spine

Accident victim Chavelle Mitcham, right, with her sister Crystal in happier times. Chavelle, who was five-months preganant, died in an accident on Wednesday. Her unborn baby also did not make it. -

The family of the late Chavelle Mitcham is calling for the person who gave her a “bad drive” resulting in her fatal accident a week ago to come forward.

The driver, believed to be a woman, drove off after she pulled in front of Mitcham’s red Suzuki Swift, PDK 5112, which was heading north on the Solomon Hochoy Highway, near Couva.

To avoid a collision, Mitcham pulled sharply away from the vehicle which cut in front of her. This made her car run off the road, overturn several times and hit a lightpole before landing upside down.

Police and fire officers took her to the Couva District facility, where she and her unborn baby were pronounced dead.

Mitcham’s sister Crystal Mitcham said if she had caused an accident, especially if it was not intentional, she would have pulled aside to see if she could help and make sure the occupants in the other vehicle were all right.

“No one has heard from that driver, who we understand is a woman. She caused the accident and she just drove off. Police have said nothing about her, although I understand her registration number was handed over to the police.

“May God be with her,” she said.

Crystal, a calypsonian who sings as "Sexy C," said an autopsy on the body of her sister, who was five months pregnant, showed she died of a broken neck and spine.

But Crystal questioned this, pointing out that while Mitcham was trapped in her car she was screaming for help.

“She was responsive. She was able to communicate with bystanders and tell them her name, where she lived, the colour of her car, in response to questions they asked. She told them she could not breathe.

"If she had a broken neck she would not have been able to communicate with them.” Crystal said she did level one emergency medical training, but did not complete the second level to qualify as an EMT.

“So I know what I am talking about. She became unresponsive and unconscious when she was taken out of the vehicle.

"I want to believe her neck and back were not properly stabilised at that point.”

Mitcham, 28, who wanted to be a doctor, worked in a managerial position with SuperPharm. She was on her way to her Aranguez workplace when the accident occurred.

Mitcham will be buried at the Point Fortin cemetery on April 22 after a funeral at Guides Funeral Home, Point Fortin at 2 pm.