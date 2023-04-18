PNM pours scorn on Tobago People’s Party

Kelvon Morris -

The name of the new Tobago People’s Party has come in for criticism from the People’s National Movement (PNM) team.

Speaking with Newsday on Tuesday, the day after the name was revealed to the public, THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris maintained that the party should be called Farley's Saltfish Party (FSP).

Morris told Newsday: “I say this is Farley’s Saltfish Party and I say that, no insult to Farley, but this is Farley (THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine) believing that he can simply use what he perceives to be his popularity to mask the incompetence of his administration, and Tobago people won't be fooled.

"In fact, you can see the confusion, the chaos already just associated with the launch of this party.

"Up to now, we’re still (none) the wiser as to what this party really is. In fact Farley tried to make this about the people of Tobago, but who really was consulted, who really participated? Who participated in this constitution that he says is developing? So we just won't be fooled. This is really a continuation of the deceit, the deception.”

While he said he welcomed the party, he has one piece of advice for it.

“Now that the party is being formed, come to the House. I will agree with this executive to dissolve the House and let’s go back to the people – call the election now.”

Political leader of the Tobago Council of the PNM Ancil Dennis questioned the new party’s acronym.

“TPP? We can easily conclude that TPP means 'Tobago People’s Pain.'

“It is obvious that Farley and​​ his puppets think we are fools to believe that an incompetent, classless, and clueless bunch, which for the last 18 months engaged in anti-Tobago action​​s inimical to our development, can suddenly form themselves into a 'Tobago People’s Party.'”

He said, had its members been for Tobago, a lot of what is happening could have been avoided.

“The Trinidad company NOVO would not have been paid $300,000 per month by TADCO (Tobago Agribusiness Development) for agricultural produce that can be sourced right here in Tobago, much to the detriment and demoralisation of Tobago food producers.

"Highly important Tobago projects such as the Bertille St Clair (Bacolet) Indoor Sporting Complex, Goodwood Pavilion, and Charlotteville Muti-Purpose Facility would not have been stopped indefinitely.

"Our entire development allocation for fiscal 2022-2023 of $300 million would not have been squandered on corrupt infrastructure contracts to south and central Trinidad companies, while Tobago contractors and their employees suffer.”

Returning to the new party, he added: “It is insulting that they believe a new name and symbol, rather than actual genuine love and compassion for Tobagonians, could save face and hopefully erase their wretched history. They were uncaring, insensitive, and incompetent as PDP, as ‘nowhererians’ (after they resigned from the PDP), and it is disheartening to conclude that they will be very much the same, or even worse, as TPP.”