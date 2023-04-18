PAEC to meet with Sport Company

Oppsition senator Wade Mark

MEMBERS of the Parliament's Public Accounts Enterprises Committee (PAEC) will meet with representatives of the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday.

The meeting takes place from 10 am in the J Hamilton Maurice Room in the Parliament's Companion Building of Cabildo Chambers, Port of Spain.

The purpose of the meeting will be for the PAEC to examine the company's audited financial statements for the 2020 financial year.

The committee, which is chaired by Opposition Senator Wade Mark, will also seek feedback from the company about the implementation of recommendations that were contained in the PAEC's second report from the 11th Parliament.

The PAEC and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) are the only two parliamentary committees which under the Constitution, are chaired by opposition parliamentarians.

The PAC is currently chaired by Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo.

There are no scheduled sittings of the House of Representatives or the Senate this week.