Nation in need of emotional intelligence

THE EDITOR: According to the Oxford English Dictionary, emotional intelligence is "the capacity to be aware of, control, and express one’s emotions, and to handle interpersonal relationships judiciously and emphatically." There is the general view that this form of intelligence is the key to both professional and personal success.

People with emotional intelligence tend to live balanced lives, they express gratitude for what they have, they readily adjust to change, and have a strong sense of self-awareness. Most significantly, they show empathy towards others and do not humiliate and belittle them. They show the virtues of patience, kindness, tolerance, care and understanding, which are fundamental to nation-building.

People lacking in emotional intelligence tend to be bullies. They speak without thinking and their body language conveys the negative qualities of anger, pent-up frustration and unhappiness.

Such unwholesome characters regard themselves as great leaders. They are not only found in small circles of life, but are also present in places such as religious institutions, schools and the political arena. Mainly out of fear, their victims are made to comply so that the offenders' desired agendas are accomplished.

Our nation is suffering from the consequences of misfits, they who are sadly lacking in emotional intelligence. People may be highly skilled and may possess high academic qualifications. However, if lacking in emotional intelligence, they can be nothing more than miserable failures.

Our nation has no place for bullies. We must positively impact the lives of our fellow citizens by our good conduct, which would produce powerful, positive rippling effects that would in turn transform thousands of lives.

The hidden curriculum plays a vital role in the shaping of lives, for better or for worst, especially those of our young people who mirror what is reflected from us. They can easily copy the language and actions of emotionally challenged adults, hence unscrupulous characters such as criminals can rear their ugly heads.

Seminars and symposiums need to be urgently organised to address this grave social problem. If we do not act expeditiously, this problem may become a dangerous cancer that may eventually consume the rich fabric of our proud nation.

LINDSEY RAMPERSAD

via e-mail