Judiciary: No mould at San Fernando courts

Photo: Jeff Mayers

THERE is no mould in any of the courtrooms at the San Fernando High Court, the Judiciary said on Monday night.

In response to questions from Newsday on concerns raised by the Assembly of Southern Lawyers (ASL) about an alleged mould issue at the building, the Judiciary said, “The material deposited on the ceiling tiles at the San Fernando Supreme Court was judged not to be a fungal growth of any type, but rather to be stains from deposited dust.”

The Judiciary said there was an intervention, but its team was unable at the time to remove the stains.

But, it said, “It is planned to change those ceiling tiles within the course of proposed major works soon to be undertaken.”

The assembly wrote to the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Agency about the alleged mould issue. Its president, Michael Rooplal, told the executive director his executive had received several complaints from members of feeling unwell during in-person trials in certain courtrooms in the building.

He called on the OSH Agency to investigate the complaints urgently .

Rooplal said one judge rescheduled a trial because of mould in the SF10 courtroom and another also expressed disquiet about holding trials in the building because of it.

He said the ASL’s believed the building was an “industrial establishment” as defined by the OSH Act and its continued use and occupation might constitute breaches of the act.

Rooplal also wrote to the Chief Justice on March 15, asking the Judiciary to investigate the mould issue, as it concerned the health and well-being of attorneys, litigants and Judiciary staff.