De Nobriga: No contention with moon sighting…Eid still April 22

FAST IS OVER: Muslim faithful Hana Khan eats with her niece Hawwa, centre, and another youngster Kazim after the breaking of the Ramadan fast for the day on Tuesday at Gulf City Mall. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

COMMUNICATIONS Minister Symon de Nobriga said there will be no change in the declaration of Saturday April 22 as a public holiday commemorating Eid-ul-Fitr.

President Christine Carla Kangaloo declared April 22 as the date of the public holiday, in accordance with the provisions of Section 4 (1) of the Public Holidays and Festivals Act, Chapter 19:05.

However, Imam Iqubal Hydal of the Iere Village Mosque is contending that Eid should really be on Friday, April 21 and that Muslim leaders have misled Government on the actual date.

“Since they are unable to see the crescent for Eid at this time, they have resorted to seeing 30 days of fast. Their emphasis was not on the sighting of the crescent but rather not being cheated of 30 days in the month of Ramadan.

“Those who romanticise on the sighting of the crescent will see a 42-hour old moon on April 21 and celebrate Eid on April 22. The unfortunate result is that they would have fasted on the day of Eid (April 21), which is forbidden in Islam,” Imam Hydal said in a letter sent to the newspapers.

He said every Muslim has a timetable which is based upon astronomical calculation. A practising Muslim said people believe that astronomical data determines the day of Eid, but in the time of the Prophet Muhammad it was done by sighting, and that has not changed.

De Nobriga said the day was declared a public holiday after Government consulted with the ASJA (Anjuman Sunnat ul Jamaat Association), TML (Trinidad Muslim League) and all other Muslim groups.

He said he has received no further instructions contrary to that, “so until that happens Eid is on April 22.”

“This is always going to be an issue when you have something like this celebrated on the lunar cycle and it gets to the point when you see the crescent.

“I spoke to a friend of mine who pointed out some people interpret it as the 21st, some as the 22nd and even the 20th as one of the days the holiday is celebrated.

“The fact of the matter is that it was declared through consultation and based on that Eid is on April 22. Nothing has changed as of right now.”