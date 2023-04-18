Caribbean countries encouraged to hold US gun companies accountable

Guns and ammunition seized by police during an exercise in Tunapuna in February. POLICE PHOTO -

Legal Advisor for the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs Miguel Reyes is encouraging regional countries to call for greater accountability from firearms manufacturers in the US.

Reyes made the remarks during his presentation on the corporate social responsibility of gun manufacturers during the first day of the Regional Symposium on Violence as a Public Health Issue at the Hyatt Regency Conference Centre, on Monday.

Referring to the challenges faced by Mexico in combating the influx of weapons across the border from the US, Reyes said two lawsuits were filed against US gun manufacturers over the loss of lives from their weapons.

Reyes said the first lawsuit which was filed in August 2021, sought to have the companies introduce greater discipline to reasonably monitor the chain of commerce and establish safety measures to prevent weapons from reaching unauthorised users.

This lawsuit was discontinued owing to a law that granted US gun manufacturers immunity, however Reyes said an appeal was filed which was supported by Jamaica, Belize, the Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda and Trinidad and Tobago.

Reyes said Mexico has sought the advice of the Inter American Human Rights Court to provide its opinion on what responsibility gun companies should bear for lives put in danger by their weapons beyond their own borders.

He said Caribbean support could also be invaluable in the discussions around the accountability of those companies.

"Specifically what is the impact that the conduct of these companies have on life and the right life?

"Secondly, what is the scope of the obligations of the state regarding duties to protect their population? Is this law that grants immunity contrary to human rights? That is one of the questions the court is going to resolve.

"The invitation is open to all states, civil society and observers to provide their opinions and visions to the Inter American Court of Human Rights.

"The deadline is in July so please it will be important to add those elements to the discussion."

Reyes said the lawsuits were initiated after a two-year study was done which revealed that gun companies were most likely aware of weapons leaving the US and being accessed by criminals.

"They knowingly engage in commerce and they prefer to make profits at the cost of innocent people," Reyes said.