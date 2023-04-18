April 19 – a memorable day for Venezuela - 60 years of culture and language teaching

Venezuelan Ambassador to TT Álvaro Sánchez Cordero at the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation at 16 Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain. -

ÁLVARO SÁNCHEZ CORDERO

APRIL19 is a memorable day for Venezuela. It was in April 1810 that for the first time a junta government was formed in Caracas to run the country. This was the first step to political independence from Spain.

But that’s not all. April 19 is also a very meaningful date for both Venezuela and TT because in 1963, only seven and half months after TT became independent, Venezuela launched the famous Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation, the IVCC, in Port-of-Spain, with the aim of strengthening friendship and a better understanding between both countries through cultural and educational exchanges.

Originally named after the brilliant 18-century-born Venezuelan philologist, diplomat and teacher, Andrés Bello, the IVCC has taught Spanish, Venezuelan culture and music, mainly cuatro and mandolin, to more than 50,000 Trinidadians/Tobagonians over the past 60 years.

Indeed, several of those 50,000 have contributed widely to the development of TT in areas such as tourism, education, trade, banking, energy, aviation and communications, among other fields. Hence, we can confidently say that Venezuela has been – and will always be – supporting TT to achieve its goals while fully engaging in cultural and education co-operation.

As you walk in the IVCC at the bottom floor of the Venezuelan Embassy on 16 Victoria Avenue, right behind a bust of Bello, you can read a quote, written on the wall by a prominent student of the institute, Winston Dookeran, a former TT foreign minister. His quote epitomises the vision of the institute:

“It was a privilege for me to enroll as a student several years ago, as I knew then that Spanish would become an indispensable tool for the conduct of diplomatic relations. Today, as Minister for Foreign Affairs, I am even more convinced of the importance of the Spanish language, and I want to commend you for the contribution which you have made in fostering better conduct between our two nations.”

Former minister Dookeran wrote this message in 2015.

However, just like any other dynamic institution, the IVCC has not been static. It has gone through changes, and it has ultimately adapted very well.

In terms of its physical location, the IVCC was initially on 9 Longden Street, near the centre of Port-of-Spain, but years later it moved to 9 Rookery Nook Avenue, Maraval, until the IVCC found its latest and current location on 16 Victoria Avenue, sharing the same building with the Venezuelan Embassy.

For many years, students from San Fernando and Tobago also benefitted from the lessons by the IVCC. Indeed, as I was revising several papers and old clippings about the IVCC to write this piece, I came across an IVCC graduation programme from 1997, which stated that half of the graduates were from San Fernando.

The diversity of TT students has not only been geographical but also occupational. A press release sent to the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the IVCC, in 1993, stated that “the institute has intensified its contacts with Trinbagonian authorities, such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and Gender Affairs, the Ministry of Health and the TT Coast Guard, as well as some private companies.”

The IVCC has also made significant technological adaptations. Thirty years ago, in 1993, the institute aired a radio programme on 610 AM every Monday night for half an hour. The programme was called Sounds of Venezuela. Equally, 30 years ago, the institute used to provide secondary schools in TT with VCR recorded tapes of cultural programmes and news from Venezuelan TV stations, so students would improve their listening in Spanish.

Coincidentally, Spanish has not been the only language taught at the IVCC. At times, English too has been taught, mainly to Venezuelan nationals living in TT. Also, in 2013 the IVCC, in co-ordination with UWI, offered courses of Patois, an indigenous language spoken in certain areas of both Trinidad and Venezuela, as well as other Caribbean countries.

Last but not least, there used to exist an association of former students of the IVCC, the Student Association of Friends of Venezuela and TT (AESVTT, Spanish acronym). It was launched in 1986, and it provided support to the activities and endeavours of the institute, while also functioning as a means for former students to stay in touch and to practise their Spanish. Interestingly, AESVTT had its own bylaws and an executive committee. I think it would be commendable to revive the AESVTT.

The IVCC has also witnessed some difficult moments in the past, such as during the dreadful covid19 pandemic and currently with the US-led unilateral and illegal blockade against Venezuela, which has affected embassies and IVCCs abroad in the last nine years. Nonetheless, our enthusiasm to maintain our cultural engagement with TT exceeds any hurdle, so we are highly motivated to carry on with excellence and distinction

In fact, in spite of all difficulties, we were able to reopen the IVCC in January, after the two-year pandemic hiatus, with close to 60 students who began their readings in Spanish language and Venezuelan culture courses. Moreover, at the end of this month, we will open up new courses including music lessons of cuatro and English for Venezuelan nationals.

In addition, we are also partnering with the Embassy of Mexico to teach a course on creative writing. And the icing on the cake: we are planning to screen one Venezuelan film a month at the IVCC, to which everyone is cordially invited.

The IVCC is the bloodline of the strategic bilateral relationship between Venezuela and TT. By virtue of our proximity, some aspects of our relationship, such as energy, fishing and national security, among others, can become quite technical at times. However, the culture and the history of both of our nations are so beautifully intertwined that it facilitates the work across the board.

It is therefore absolutely imperative that the people from both countries learn and familiarise from each other’s culture; thus, engaging them in people-to-people diplomacy and Bolivarian peace diplomacy. Only so would we celebrate many more IVCC anniversaries in the years to come.

Álvaro Sánchez Cordero is the Venezuelan Ambassador to TT