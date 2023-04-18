8 Pakistanis get court order so they can stay in Trinidad and Tobago

The eight Pakistan men who were refused entry into TT on Monday morning. -

IMMIGRATION authorities have agreed to hold special inquiries for eight Pakistani men who were refused entry into Trinidad on Monday.

The agreement came after attorneys for the eight obtained a High Court order allowing the men to remain in Trinidad and Tobago for now, and to meet with their attorneys.

Representing the men are Lee Merry, Kelston Pope, Susan Kalipersad and Ajesh Sumessar.

Just after 10 pm on Monday, the attorneys secured a court order challenging the refusal of the chief immigration officer (CIO) to allow the eight to appeal their rejection orders.

The eight arrived in Trinidad from Panama early Monday morning.

Justice Westmin James ordered that the CIO was prohibited from removing the eight – Syed Abbas, Intizar Ali, Shairat Hussain, Sayed Wali Sayed, Quasim Ali, Muhammad Hussaini, Sayed Kazim Hussain and Syed Sajid Ali Shah – from TT, pending a further order from the court.

James also ordered that the attorneys should be granted immediate access to the eight, who are all Pakistanis.

The judge’s order carried a penal clause, warning that failure to comply will be contempt of court and may lead to imprisonment or confiscation of assets.

The attorneys said they had difficulty in serving the court order at the airport on Monday night.

In the application, Pope said he was told the eight men, after being refused entry into TT, wanted to appeal, but were ignored. He also said he was told arrangements were being made to send them back at 3 am on Tuesday.

Pope said he tried getting an audience with the group, since they said they wanted to appeal their rejection, but was unable to meet them, and was also told the immigration officer at the airport did not wish to speak with him when he tried getting access to the eight.

On Tuesday, at a hearing at 1 pm, Justice Betsy Ann Lambert-Peterson was told the issue with immigration had been resolved, as special inquiries will be held for the eight.

Merry was given permission to withdraw the judicial review claim and the parties are to hold discussions on the issue of costs.

The State was represented by attorney Coreen Findley.