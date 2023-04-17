Why is Flow increasing its rates?

THE EDITOR: I note that Flow is set to increase its rates. In so doing, I wonder if this will be accompanied by an improvement in its service.

I am a subscriber and many of the channels have nothing but repeats. I didn't ask for Tropik (TV Haiti) and some of the foreign language channels should be removed.

I understand that this was Flow's reaction to complaints that there were too many Indian channels, but that's not the solution, since there are other quality "black channels" like Soul Train that you can't get.

I don't think there is a sufficiently large French speaking population to support the Tropik channel. The Indian channels were evenly balanced with the "black channels," which incidentally I also watch.

At the end of the day, I get the best of both worlds since while others switch from the Indian channel, I have no such limitations and both sets are entertaining to me.

I do not use any of the children's channels, and MTV and VH1 are buffets of American garbage. We no longer have SYFY, Starz and USA but Flow Sports is excellent and you have to pay for Max. The strategy is clear: junk is free and you have to pay and pay and pay for quality.

In addition, it would be good if Flow can revise its policy regarding the rental of boxes for subsectors in homes. You see, the current policy that where there is a meter you must obtain a separate account (connection), even if its in your own home, is intended to address situations where someone rents an apartment, cable TV included.

Well, what is happening is that people are migrating to Amplia, which allows for additional box rentals, regardless. More so, people who can't afford just end up stealing.

This notwithstanding, my internet still buffers and just drops every so often, so I really can't see why rates are being increased.

LINDA SHANTI CAPILDEO

St James