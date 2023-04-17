[UPDATED] Maloney man killed in upsurge of gang violence

AND SHANE SUPERVILLE

A Maloney man was killed on Sunday afternoon while liming with a friend moments after returning from work.

Police said Miguel Butler, 35, of apartment 2-2 North, Building 5, Maloney was with his 25-year-old friend when three men got out of a silver AD Wagon and confronted them.

Butler's friend began to fight with one of the gunmen but was beaten with a gun butt and then shot in the forearm as he ran away. He was taken to the Arima Health Facility, then transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Butler was shot multiple times and died on the spot.

Police said Butler was not known to be involved in any criminal activity and had just returned home and bought a beer for himself and his friend when he was killed.

Police found 35 spent shells at the scene, 17, 9mm casings and 18, 5.56mm casings along with four fragments.

Butler’s relatives chose not to speak to the media when approached at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

Police said the killing is part of a re-emergence of gang violence in the community. Last Saturday, an 18-year-old from Building 7 was shot three times while walking between Buildings 6 and 7. The teen, who was shot in the back, shoulder and hip, is listed as critical.

On April 8, four men were shot after a gunman got out of a car and shot at a teenager. Police reported then that at about 4 pm the 19-year-old victim was standing at the northeast entrance of Building 17 when he saw a man in a grey hoodie get out of a Nissan Tiida and run towards him, shooting as he ran. The victim ran and collapsed after being hit three times in the back and once in the right leg.

During the shooting, a 35-year-old man of Spoonbill Terrace Maloney who was sitting in front of Apartment 1-1 east at Building 17 was shot in the abdomen.

A 37-year-old from Building 17 was also hit in the abdomen. Police said he was walking towards the building when he was shot.

The fourth victim, a 22-year-old also from Building 17, who was flying a kite nearby, was shot seven times, police said – four times in the legs and three times in the groin.