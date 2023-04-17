UNC slams ‘cop out’ crime symposium, tells Rowley: That won’t save you

Senator Wade Mark speaks during the media briefing at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, Charles Street, Port of Spain - AYANNA KINSALE

UNC senator Wade Mark believes the upcoming Caricom symposium on crime is both a “cop-out” and “another brazen attempt” by the government to “buy time” to think of more excuses.

The symposium will be held on Monday and Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne has since said it is a step towards finding solutions to address crime on all fronts in the region.

But speaking at a media conference in Port of Spain on Sunday, Mark said while he wishes other Caricom leaders all the best, the Prime Minister “has abandoned his post and is literally running for cover.”

Mark said Dr Rowley is even ducking and running from the media.

Last week, Rowley declined to answer questions about crime from the media when approached after a sod-turning ceremony for a new solar energy plant in Couva.

He said, "You know I don't encourage that."

He was then escorted by Special Branch police officers to his waiting SUV and left.

“He’s afraid of reporting on crime to the people and hoping that a regional symposium will save him,” Mark said, adding that he is “blaming everyone but himself.

“It’s a cop-out. Rather than face the people and bring solutions to this criminality and violence plaguing us, he ducks, runs and hides behind his regional colleagues.”

Mark questioned how the symposium would lead to the protection of TT’s borders, bring more efficiency and speed to the judiciary, improve crime detection rate, equip the police with more body cameras, or provide hope and jobs to young people.

He said there are university graduates who have no choice but to work at gas stations and fast-food restaurants to earn money.

Asked if he sees any positives coming out of the symposium, he said, “Any decision taken by Caricom has to come before Parliament…We wish the leaders the best. We hope they will find solutions.”

However, he said, Rowley cannot be attempting to find solutions to TT’s problems when “He is the problem.

“No one is safe. Nowhere is safe – not your homes, not your businesses, not our communities, nor our streets, among other places. All are affected.”

Mark said that after the symposium, the government will keep telling the public it is waiting for Caricom to provide crime solutions.

But he added that the Opposition has always been open to discuss issues surrounding crime with the government.