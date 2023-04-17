Tobago mom sues principal after being banned from school

The Scarborough Secondary School on Milford Road. -

A TOBAGO mother is challenging a decision by the principal of the Scarborough Secondary School to ban her from the school’s grounds.

The mother’s lawsuit was filed on Friday against the principal and the Tobago House of Assembly.

The mother said security guards at the school told her on June 11, 2022, she was not to be allowed on the compound.

Her lawsuit says while she recognises the authority of the principal, and by extension the THA, to manage entry to the school, she has done nothing to cause her to be sanctioned and had an equal right as a parent, while lawfully observing the school’s rules, to be allowed in to see to her child’s affairs at the school.

Her judicial review application said she was never told why she was debarred from entering, nor was she given an opportunity to defend herself against any allegation of breaching any rule. The application also said her attorneys wrote to the supervisor of the THA’s Division of Education, Innovation and Energy, asking for a review of the decision but there has been no response.

A similar letter was also sent to the principal, with the same result.

The application said the mother’s continuing debarment was unreasonable and improper.

Apart from reviewing the decision, she wants the court to quash it and order the school’s administration to give specific reasons for debarring her.

The mother is represented by attorneys Martin George and Darrell Bartholomew.