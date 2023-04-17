TKR play CPL home matches from September 5-10

In this September 18, 2022 file photo, Trinbago Knight Rider players celebrate a wicket against the St Lucia Kings, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. TKR will play their home matches for the 2023 Caribbean Premier League between September 5-10. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) will play their four home matches in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament between September 5 and 10.

TKR are expected to play their home matches at Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair and at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. It is uncertain which matches will be played where.

TKR will face Barbados Royals on September 5 from 7 pm, followed by a contest against Guyana Amazon Warriors on September 6 at 7 pm.

On September 9, TKR will play defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs at 8 pm and will end their home campaign against St Lucia Kings on September 10 at 8 pm.

The CPL will bowl off with the St Lucia leg of the tournament from August 16-20, before the players travel to St Kitts for matches from August 23-27.

Action will shift to Barbados from August 30 to September 3, before moving to Trinidad.

The final leg of the preliminary phase and the knock-out leg will be held in Guyana from September 13-24.

FIXTURES

ST LUCIA

August 16 – Kings vs Tallawahs, 7 pm

August 17 – Kings vs Royals, 7 pm

August 19 – TKR vs Patriots, 10 am; Kings vs Amazon Warriors, 7 pm

August 20 – Tallawahs vs Royals, 10 am; Kings vs Patriots, 7 pm

ST KITTS

August 23 – Patriots vs Tallawahs, 7 pm

August 24 – Patriots vs Amazon Warriors, 7 pm

August 26 – Kings vs TKR, 10 am; Patriots vs Royals, 7 pm

August 27 – Tallawahs vs Amazon Warriors, 10 am; Patriots vs TKR, 7 pm

BARBADOS

August 30 – Royals vs TKR, 7 pm

August 31 – Royals vs Tallawahs, 7 pm

September 2 – Amazon Warriors vs Tallawahs, 10 am; Royals vs Kings, 8 pm

September 3 – Tallawahs vs TKR, 10 am; Royals vs Patriots, 8 pm

TRINIDAD

September 5 – TKR vs Royals, 7 pm

September 6 – TKR vs Amazon Warriors, 7 pm

September 9 – Patriots vs Kings, 10 am; TKR vs Tallawahs, 8 pm

September 10 – Royals vs Amazon Warriors, 10 am; TKR vs Kings, 8 pm

GUYANA

September 13 – Amazon Warriors vs Patriots, 7 pm

September 14 – Amazon Warriors vs Kings, 7 pm

September 16 – Tallawahs vs Patriots, 10 am; Amazon Warriors vs TKR, 7 pm

September 17 – Tallawahs vs Kings, 10 am; Amazon Warriors vs Royals, 7 pm

September 19 – Eliminator: 3rd vs 4th

September 20 – Qualifier One: 1st vs 2nd

September 22 – Qualifier Two: Winner Eliminator vs Loser, Qualifier One

September 24 – Final: Winner, Qualifier One vs Winner, Qualifier Two