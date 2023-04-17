The three modes of thinking

THE EDITOR: TT, do we think? Be honest. There are three modes of thinking. They are:

Lateral or thinking outside the box. Divergent or creative thinking. Convergent or critical thinking.

Lateral thinking is solving problems through an indirect and creative approach, using reasoning that is not immediately obvious and involving ideas that may not be obtainable by using step-by-step logic. Lateral thinking is also called thinking outside the box.

Divergent thinking is a thought process used to generate creative ideas by exploring many possible answers. Divergent thinking is also called creative or horizontal thinking.

Convergent thinking is the process and ability to give the correct answer to standard questions that do not require significant creative activity. Convergent thinking is also called critical thinking.

Which is the best mode of thinking? Does it depend on the problem?

TT, in order to grow we must be open to new ideas, new ways of doing things, new ways of thinking.

Are we clear?

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town