Substitute Lashawn Roberts gives Defence Force 1-0 win

-

DEFENCE Force closed off match day eight of the TT Premier Football League with a 1-0 win over Cunupia FC at the Police Barracks in St James on Sunday.

A goal by substitute Lashawn Roberts in the 74th minute was all it took for Defence Force to earn the narrow victory. The Army men are now fifth and Cunupia are tenth in the 12-team standings.

AC Port of Spain lead the standings with 21 points, followed by Club Sando FC with 17 points and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers on 16 points.

Rangers have played two matches less than AC Port of Spain and Club Sando and are the only team without a defeat this season. Match day nine will kick off on Wednesday.

MATCH DAY EIGHT RESULTS

AC Port of Spain 4 (John-Paul Rochford 14th, 73rd; Jameel Neptune 69th; Jomoul Francois 83rd) vs San Juan Jabloteh 1 (Dwight Jordan 31st)

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 5 (Real Gill 12th; Isaiah Lee 26th; Ataulla Guerra 27th; Daniel David 34th; Tyrone Charles 78th) vs Caledonia 0

W Connection 1 (Joash Baird 29th) vs Pt Fortin Civic 0

Central FC 3 (Kadeem Corbin 47th, 69th; Kesean St Rose 83rd) vs Police 0

Defence Force 1 (Lashawn Roberts 74th) vs Cunupia 0

Tiger Tanks Club Sando 1 (Nicholas Dillon 84th) vs Prisons Service FC 0

STANDINGS

Team*P*W*L*D*GD*Pts

AC POS*8*7*1*0*20*21

Club Sando*8*5*1*2*6*17

Rangers*6*5*0*1*13*16

Central*8*5*2*1*7*16

Defence Force*7*5*2*0*8*15

W Connection*8*3*4*1*-4*10

Police*7*3*4*0*-3*9

Caledonia*8*2*4*2*-7*8

Pt Fortin Civic*8*2*5*1*-2*7

Cunupia*8*2*5*0*-11*6

Jabloteh*8*1*6*1*-8*4

Prison*8*1*6*1*-19*4