Skeletal remains found in Arima

THE partial skeletal remains of a human body were found in Arima on Monday morning .

According to police, at about 7 am, workers were cutting grass off Arima Old Road when they made the discovery.

Police said the gender could not be identified as not all the bones were not accounted for.

They could not say which parts of the body were found, only describing it as a “gruesome discovery.”